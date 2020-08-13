Advertisement

Big East will try fall sports in the spring

Volleyball vs St. John's 11.01.2019
Volleyball vs St. John's 11.01.2019(Creighton)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big East Conference has decided to call off fall sports. That impacts five teams at Creighton.

Volleyball, both soccer teams and both cross country teams.

“Today’s decision affects fall sports only, and we are still hopeful that we can find a path forward so that their seasons can be played in spring 2021. There are many obstacles to overcome for this to happen, but we will begin planning in case that is possible. At this point, no decisions have been made regarding winter sports,” said Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen.

If they are able to play in the spring there is a better chance of pulling it off from safety perspective compared to a sport like football.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten postpones football season; what’s next for Huskers?

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Big Ten will postpone its fall sports schedule in 2020 and will attempt to play in the spring of 2021.

Sports

Summit League postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously to postpone fall sports and championships.This will impact men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Sports

Frost says Huskers are prepared to look at other options if Big Ten cancels football

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
While multiple media outlets are reporting the Big Ten is will cancel its fall sports schedule, the Nebraska football team was on the field Monday.Head coach Scott Frost is scheduled to address the media via zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Sports

Report: Big Ten preparing to cancel fall sports

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Multiple reports are indicating the Big Ten will cancel its fall sports schedule.

Latest News

Sports

Vermaas takes advantage of legion baseball, commits to NDSU

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Most of the class of 2020 missed their final spring sports seasons in Nebraska completely.Fortunately for baseball seniors, they still got to play summer legion baseball.

Sports

Sam Scott still working despite no fall sports for OPS

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Omaha North senior Sam Scott is facing disappointment for more than one reason regarding Omaha Public Schools’ decision to go to remote-only learning and suspend sports for the first quarter.He will most likely miss his final high school season of football and his potential college recruitment is taking a big hit because of it.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

OPS sports petition attracts more than 1,000 signatures

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
It was late Thursday night on the gulf shore in Alabama. Michael Matejka was talking and texting with his friends miles away.

News

Omaha Public Schools moving to 100% remote learning for at least first-quarter

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools will go to 100% remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year, starting Aug. 18 — a week later than previously scheduled.

News

Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.