Big East will try fall sports in the spring

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big East Conference has decided to call off fall sports. That impacts five teams at Creighton.

Volleyball, both soccer teams and both cross country teams.

“Today’s decision affects fall sports only, and we are still hopeful that we can find a path forward so that their seasons can be played in spring 2021. There are many obstacles to overcome for this to happen, but we will begin planning in case that is possible. At this point, no decisions have been made regarding winter sports,” said Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen.

If they are able to play in the spring there is a better chance of pulling it off from safety perspective compared to a sport like football.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.