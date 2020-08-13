At least one thing will be better at this year’s state fair: parking

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This year’s Nebraska State Fair will be a lot smaller than patrons are used to. But you won’t have to use a muddy parking lot or a shuttle. And it’s free.

During a video conference briefing Thursday morning, executive director Bill Ogg said that fair-goers will be able to park a lot closer this year. Ogg said that since there will be no carnival, patrons will be able to park on the hard surface parking lots on the north side of the fair grounds. Ogg recommends drivers use the entrances off of Fonner Road.

There is also no admission charge for this year’s fair, according to Ogg. And a line-up of local and regional bands will play for free every night from 7 to 10 p.m.

Here is the band schedule:

Friday, Aug 28: The Blue Collar Band

Saturday Aug 29: Loose Affiliation

Sunday, Aug 30: Victory Underground

Monday, Aug 31: Lawnmower Dogs

Tuesday, Sept 1: Beer Money

Wednesday, Sept 2: Paul Siebert

Thursday, Sept 3: GI Free

Friday, Sept 4: Black Top Pony

Saturday, Sept 5: 7pm: Shooter Jacks 8pm: Luke Mills and Highway Drifters

Sunday, Sept 6: American Rebels

More information about this year’s fair is available on their web site.

