At least one thing will be better at this year’s state fair: parking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - This year’s Nebraska State Fair will be a lot smaller than patrons are used to. But you won’t have to use a muddy parking lot or a shuttle. And it’s free.
During a video conference briefing Thursday morning, executive director Bill Ogg said that fair-goers will be able to park a lot closer this year. Ogg said that since there will be no carnival, patrons will be able to park on the hard surface parking lots on the north side of the fair grounds. Ogg recommends drivers use the entrances off of Fonner Road.
There is also no admission charge for this year’s fair, according to Ogg. And a line-up of local and regional bands will play for free every night from 7 to 10 p.m.
Here is the band schedule:
Friday, Aug 28: The Blue Collar Band
Saturday Aug 29: Loose Affiliation
Sunday, Aug 30: Victory Underground
Monday, Aug 31: Lawnmower Dogs
Tuesday, Sept 1: Beer Money
Wednesday, Sept 2: Paul Siebert
Thursday, Sept 3: GI Free
Friday, Sept 4: Black Top Pony
Saturday, Sept 5: 7pm: Shooter Jacks 8pm: Luke Mills and Highway Drifters
Sunday, Sept 6: American Rebels
More information about this year’s fair is available on their web site.
