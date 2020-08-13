Advertisement

4 teens involved in crash

By Kevin Westhues
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) -

Four teens were involved in crash Wednesday night in the Chalco Hills Recreation Area. Two had injuries that were potentially life-threatening.

A pickup crashed into a tree near Wehrspann Lake Wednesday evening
A pickup crashed into a tree near Wehrspann Lake Wednesday evening(WOWT)

Three boys and one girl were in the pickup truck. Sarpy County investigators say all three are 16 years old. The pickup truck struck a tree at what appears to be a curve in the road near 154th Avenue & Giles Road. It is one of several roads that take traffic in and out of Chalco Hills, which also features Wehrspann Lake.

Another teen had less serious injuries. The fourth teen did not require transport from the scene.

First responders from Sarpy County, Gretna, and Omaha responded to the crash. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Map shows the location of Wednesday evening's crash.
Map shows the location of Wednesday evening's crash.(WOWT)

