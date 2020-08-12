Advertisement

Wednesday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: 180 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

180 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

A man and a woman both over 75 have passed.

The total cases in the count since the outbreak began in March are at 11,629 and the number of deaths is at 140.

TotalWellness offers fast testing

TotalWellness is now offering fast testing to anyone who thinks they need it, whether you have symptoms or not.

According to the release, the test is free out-of-pocket with most insurances.

Testing will be done by appointment only from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. outside the office. The test will last five minutes and the results are available in 20 minutes, according to the release.

TotalWellness is located at 9304 H Court.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 11 COVID-19 update
Aug. 10 COVID-19 update
Aug. 9 COVID-19 update
Aug. 8 COVID-19 update
Aug. 7 COVID-19 update
Aug. 6 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By staff
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.

Latest News

National

World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

Updated: 5 hours ago
During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds.

Coronavirus

Teenage Chili’s hostess says a large group of women attacked her after she tried to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 17-year-old hostess at Chili’s was reportedly attacked by a group of more than 11 women after she told them they could not all sit together, per the restaurant’s COVID-19 social distancing policies.

National

Trump administration reaches major COVID-19 vaccine deal with Moderna

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand reports additional COVID-19 case, four more ‘probable’ cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 and four more "probable" cases on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Ballot drop boxes next legal fight in voting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Omaha City Council puts emergency face mask ordinance into effect with unanimous vote

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.