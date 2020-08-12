Wednesday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: 180 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

180 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

A man and a woman both over 75 have passed.

The total cases in the count since the outbreak began in March are at 11,629 and the number of deaths is at 140.

TotalWellness offers fast testing

TotalWellness is now offering fast testing to anyone who thinks they need it, whether you have symptoms or not.

According to the release, the test is free out-of-pocket with most insurances.

Testing will be done by appointment only from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. outside the office. The test will last five minutes and the results are available in 20 minutes, according to the release.

TotalWellness is located at 9304 H Court.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.