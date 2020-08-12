UNL Health Center, Test Nebraska to offer free testing to UNL personnel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln has announced that free on-campus testing will be available for faculty, staff, and students through the University Health Center and Test Nebraska.

Walk-up COVID-19 tests will be available beginning Aug. 12 and will be located in the 17th and R parking garage.

Appointments are required. Appointments are available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

“The Health Center is here to be that provider if they don’t have that provider locally,” said Nelson, interim director of the Nebraska Center for Virology and director of research strategy in the Office of Research and Economic Development. “We want to be clear that the Health Center is a resource for the campus for testing and care.”

Pre-health students will be staffed to check-in patients and licensed professionals will be administering the swab test, according to the release.

Results are expected within 72 hours.

