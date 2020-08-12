Advertisement

TikTok banned from official Nebraska devices

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that “due to security concerns,” the social video app TikTok will be blocked on all official state electronic devices.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
“The Chinese government has long engaged in systematic, covert efforts to access sensitive data from U.S. governments, companies, and individuals,” Ricketts said in a news release. “As an app owned by a company based in China, TikTok is legally obligated to provide data from its users to the country’s communist regime upon request. To maintain the security of data owned by the State of Nebraska, and to safeguard against the intrusive cyber activities of China’s communist government, we’ve made the decision to ban TikTok on State devices.”

TikTok has increasingly been in the crosshairs of the federal government.

“We’re banning them from the United States,” President Trump said earlier this month as Microsoft was reportedly in talks to buy the app.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said last month those who download and use the popular app were allowing their private information to be placed “in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

