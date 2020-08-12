Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash near 180th and Pflug Road
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early morning Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Fire Department responded to 180th Street and Pflug Road for a fatal crash.
According to the release, a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro with two individuals inside left the roadway into an embankment and came to a stop in its side in a creek. One individual died on scene.
The other individual was able to climb out of the vehicle with minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
