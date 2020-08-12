Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and muggy today with storm chances returning tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some patchy fog is around the area to start the day today but nothing widespread is likely. Once that burns off quickly this morning, we’ll have partly cloudy skies along with a warm and humid day. Highs today will climb to near 90 with dew points in the lower 70s. SSE winds at 10-15 will further reinforce the summer warmth. There is an isolated storm or two possible after 4pm this evening into the overnight.

Wednesday
Wednesday(WOWT)

Scattered showers and storms are possible again tonight into Thursday but chances are at 40% at their greatest. Those chance will continue into Thursday early afternoon with most moving out no later than 3pm. Again, they’ll likely be scattered but some downpours are possible with any of the stronger storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

90s return Friday under partly cloudy skies. Bank on humidity along with that as well. A front moves through Friday night into early Saturday bringing another storm chance and it also cools us into the 80s for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Some patchy fog is around the area to start the day today but nothing widespread is likely. Once that burns off quickly this morning, we’ll have partly cloudy skies along with a warm and humid day.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying humid tonight with periodic rain chances this week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll stay muggy this evening, with clouds increasing overnight and temperatures just dropping into the lower-70s. We could still see a few spotty showers overnight, especially north of I-80, but many of us will likely stay dry.

Weather

Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Started off near 60° this morning with temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon! Humidity is beginning to increase, with muggier days ahead. A spotty shower is possible overnight, with a few more periodic rain chances taking us through the next few days.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A cool morning turns into a warm afternoon. A little more humidity moves in as well.

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
A cool and calm morning will greet you as you head out the door.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
After a cooler start, the afternoon will be warmer with increasing humidity

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Much quieter weather tonight into Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Partly cloudy skies will take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s. An isolated shower or storm is possible closer to the Kansas/Missouri border around sunrise Tuesday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies take us through the day with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Weather

Mallory's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
After this morning's outflow boundary, it's been a much quieter afternoon! Outside of an isolated shower or storm far south early Tuesday, partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight in the 60s with highs tomorrow in the 80s!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few hit and miss storms possible during this warm and muggy day.

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
A few storms are possible this morning north of I-80 but they’ll likely be few and far between if they do develop.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
More showers and storms are possible during the evening hours Monday, primarily along and south of I-80.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Isolated storm chance tonight; Highs in the 80s this week!

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Clouds increase again overnight, with a few scattered showers and storms possible as a cool front moves through. The best chance looks to be northwest and north of Omaha. Overnight lows will just drop into the lower-70s once again.