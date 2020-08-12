Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and muggy today with storm chances returning tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some patchy fog is around the area to start the day today but nothing widespread is likely. Once that burns off quickly this morning, we’ll have partly cloudy skies along with a warm and humid day. Highs today will climb to near 90 with dew points in the lower 70s. SSE winds at 10-15 will further reinforce the summer warmth. There is an isolated storm or two possible after 4pm this evening into the overnight.

Wednesday (WOWT)

Scattered showers and storms are possible again tonight into Thursday but chances are at 40% at their greatest. Those chance will continue into Thursday early afternoon with most moving out no later than 3pm. Again, they’ll likely be scattered but some downpours are possible with any of the stronger storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

90s return Friday under partly cloudy skies. Bank on humidity along with that as well. A front moves through Friday night into early Saturday bringing another storm chance and it also cools us into the 80s for the weekend.

