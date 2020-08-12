Advertisement

Police video shows officer trying to handcuff young boy at Florida school

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) - Civil rights lawyers are suing the police and school district in Key West, Florida, over their arrest of a crying 8-year-old boy who allegedly punched a teacher.

Police video of the 2018 arrest, posted on social media by the family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, shows officers lecturing the boy and escorting him out on a felony battery charge, which was later dismissed. An officer’s body camera shows officers trying out handcuffs on the 8-year-old before realizing they are too big.

“Do you know where you’re going? You’re going to jail, so you need to stand up and put your hands behind your back,” one of the officers is heard saying in the video.

Police say the arrest happened because the boy punched a teacher in the chest after refusing to sit properly in the school’s cafeteria.

The 8-year-old’s family says he has ADHD and a defiance disorder, both of which the school knew about, and it should never have come to this.

“It’s about the police officers and the school officials and the district attorney’s office who all thought that this is the way you handle disabled persons, that this is the way you handle young children,” attorney Devin Jacob said.

Crump says he’s preparing a federal lawsuit this week.

Key West Police Chief Sean T. Brandenburg said based on the report, his officers followed standard procedures and did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2020 WSVN, Benjamin Crump Law Firm via CNN. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Fla. family plans to sue over 2018 arrest of 8-year-old boy with disabilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The 8-year-old was arrested on a felony battery charge for allegedly punching a teacher in the chest. His family says he has ADHD and a defiance disorder, both of which the school knew about, and it should never have come to this.

National

Woman renews license online, receives ID with picture of empty chair

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials say an employee accidentally took a picture of the empty chair when the Tennessee woman got her license a few years ago. The photo was used when she renewed it because it was the most recent one on file.

National

Tenn. woman stunned to receive ID with picture of empty chair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Officials say an employee accidentally took a picture of the empty chair when the Tennessee woman got her license a few years ago. The photo was used when she renewed it because it was the most recent one on file.

National Politics

GRAPHIC: More arrests after brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Omaha sports bars foresee hardship as Big Ten season is canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Sports bars and restaurants across the Heartland will be losing out on even more money now that the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

News

Big Ten impact after cancellation of football this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sports bars and restaurants across the Heartland will be losing out on even more money now that the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

News

COVID-19 cases for Nebraska, Iowa -- Aug. 11, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa for Aug. 11, 2020.

News

Vacant lot causes mess for neighbor

Updated: 5 hours ago
As trees and limbs came crashing down across the metro during Monday’s storm, one homeowner had a close call but remains worried it could happen again.

News

Omaha resident has close call with vacant lot’s falling tree limbs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
As trees and limbs came crashing down across the metro during Monday’s storm, one homeowner had a close call but remains worried it could happen again.

National Politics

Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris as his runningmate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Joe Biden has chosen Sen. Kamala Harris as his runningmate.