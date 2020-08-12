Advertisement

Omaha sports bars foresee hardship as Big Ten season is canceled

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.((Source: Charlie Neibergall/wsfa)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sports bars and restaurants across the Heartland will be losing out on even more money now that the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

From managers to employees, it's going to hit hard financially.

Bars have been wondering how long this pandemic will last. It's been five months and football is their big money maker.

When you add Big Ten football to the list of things that aren't happening in Omaha this year along with concerts and other events, bars and restaurants like the Session Room lose business.

It’s another blow to bars that are becoming frustrating across the metro. DJ’s Dugout has grown to seven locations across the city.

They have already had to comply with health measures limiting crowd capacity and spaced seating earlier this year.

All three businesses including The Good Life say their biggest solution is holding out for the NFL.

Owners say all they can do is continue to offer a clean and friendly place for fans and regulars.

For now, bars like The Good Life say they’ll have to stay in the game by keeping clean and waiting for whoever plays in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha resident has close call with vacant lot’s falling tree limbs

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
As trees and limbs came crashing down across the metro during Monday’s storm, one homeowner had a close call but remains worried it could happen again.

News

Medical experts, officials speak in favor of face mask ordinance for Omaha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Omaha City Council hearing, vote on mask ordinance -- Aug. 11, 2020

Coronavirus

Omaha City Council puts emergency face mask ordinance into effect with unanimous vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.

News

Omaha City Council passes emergency face mask ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Omaha City Council passed an emergency face mask ordinance Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Latest News

News

Lewis Central Schools facing challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
District officials say COVID-19 is a very real thing and a very real concern, and the district is only a couple of weeks away from going back to school.

News

Protesters gather at City Hall as Omaha budget hearing begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
Protests outside Omaha city budget hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

News

Omaha city budget hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Omaha City Council held a hearing on its 2021 proposed budget Tuesday.

News

Omaha passes mask ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
By unanimous vote, the Omaha City Council put an emergency ordinance into immediate effect, requiring face masks to be worn in public.

News

Live: Omaha City Council holds budget hearing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Omaha City Council is holding a hearing on the 2021 budget.

News

Omaha businesses react to City Council’s mask ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As the Omaha City Council voted Tuesday on a mask ordinance, local businesses gave their thoughts to 6 News on what it could mean for them.