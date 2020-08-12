Omaha sports bars foresee hardship as Big Ten season is canceled

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sports bars and restaurants across the Heartland will be losing out on even more money now that the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

From managers to employees, it's going to hit hard financially.

Bars have been wondering how long this pandemic will last. It's been five months and football is their big money maker.

When you add Big Ten football to the list of things that aren't happening in Omaha this year along with concerts and other events, bars and restaurants like the Session Room lose business.

It’s another blow to bars that are becoming frustrating across the metro. DJ’s Dugout has grown to seven locations across the city.

They have already had to comply with health measures limiting crowd capacity and spaced seating earlier this year.

All three businesses including The Good Life say their biggest solution is holding out for the NFL.

Owners say all they can do is continue to offer a clean and friendly place for fans and regulars.

For now, bars like The Good Life say they’ll have to stay in the game by keeping clean and waiting for whoever plays in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.