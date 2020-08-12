Omaha Marathon will go on with added precautions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 45th annual Omaha Marathon was approved to proceed by the Douglas County Health Department.

The race is scheduled for September 20, in Lot C outside TD Ameritrade.

Tom Struzzieri, CEO of HITS Endurance said in a release from Omaha Marathon, “The Omaha Marathon is one of my favorite races, and we are thrilled to be organizing this race once again. We plan to bring a safe, exciting, and fun race to Omaha next month”.

The added health protocols include temperature checks, face-coverings at all times except when racing, remote viewing areas, physical distancing, staggered starts, and the elimination of in-person award ceremonies.

