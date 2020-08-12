Advertisement

Omaha man who broke into a home was shot with his own gun

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An Omaha man who allegedly broke into a home and tried to steal two dogs at gunpoint was shot with his own gun during a struggle over it.

Omaha Police said the 29-year-old man was shot by a resident of a home in northeast Omaha shortly before midnight Tuesday as the resident took the gun away from the suspect.

The man was found a short time later when he went to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound, and he was arrested after he was treated for the injury.

Court records show that the wounded man is already awaiting trial on two felony charges.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska lawmakers pass tax cut for military retirees

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Military retirees who live in Nebraska will get a tax cut starting in 2022 under a bill slated to become state law.

News

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Hundreds of thousands of households in Iowa and Illinois are without power two days after a rare wind storm hit the Midwest.

VOD Recordings

Midtown business struggles with break-ins -- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
A family-owned business in midtown is boarding their windows and doors after they were broken into multiple times in just a week.

Coronavirus

Wednesday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: 180 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County; Free testing for UNL community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash near 180th and Pflug Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Early morning Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Fire Department responded to 180th Street and Pflug Road for a fatal crash.

News

Omaha sports bars foresee hardship as Big Ten season is canceled

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Sports bars and restaurants across the Heartland will be losing out on even more money now that the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

News

Big Ten impact after cancellation of football this fall

Updated: 15 hours ago
Sports bars and restaurants across the Heartland will be losing out on even more money now that the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

News

COVID-19 cases for Nebraska, Iowa -- Aug. 11, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa for Aug. 11, 2020.

News

Vacant lot causes mess for neighbor

Updated: 15 hours ago
As trees and limbs came crashing down across the metro during Monday’s storm, one homeowner had a close call but remains worried it could happen again.

News

Omaha resident has close call with vacant lot’s falling tree limbs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
As trees and limbs came crashing down across the metro during Monday’s storm, one homeowner had a close call but remains worried it could happen again.