No, there’s not an alligator in Big Lake

(WOWT) - Photos posted on social media Tuesday have the community wondering if there’s an alligator in Big Lake.

The photos show... something... peeking out above the small Iowa lake, located directly across the Missouri River from Eppley Airfield.

But local conservation officer Adam Gacke tells 6 News it’s most likely a fish, specifically a Garfish, or maybe a mostly submerged log. Some species of gar do have mouths resembling alligators; one is even called “alligator gar.”

Gacke said the water was pretty active when he was out there Wednesday. He said he saw many Garfish jump, roll, swim, hit, and flip in the water while he was out there.

