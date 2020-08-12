No charges filed in Washington County officer involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Leslie Flynn Junior back in April.

Washington County officials announced the results of a grand jury investigation today.

Law enforcement was called to a Blair residence near 11th and Adams for a domestic disturbance on the 15th of April.

When officers arrived, they found Leslie Flynn Jr. Inside with a gun.

“There was a minor child that was in the residence at the time as well as reports that Mr. Flynn Junior had numerous firearms available to him at the home, that he had ingested alcohol, would have been intoxicated. Officers approached that residence; the lights were all off,” said Scott Vanderschaaf Schaaf, Washington County Attorney.

Law enforcement was able to get the child out of the house and then officers made an attempt to secure Mr. Flynn.

“As officers got to the doorway Mr. Flynn Junior had an AR-15 style weapon and it was pointed at the doorway at law enforcement. There was an exchange, law enforcement took that as a threat to themself and to others due to the type of weapon and later the ammunition a was in that weapon there were two officers that discharged their firearms,” said Vanderschaaf.

Flynn died from his injuries.

The Washington County Attorney says Flynn does have some domestic violence events in his past. Officials would not say who fired the shot that killed Flynn. The Washington County Attorney says two law enforcement officials did fire their weapons.

Officials say two Washington County deputies and one officer from the Blair Police Department were involved in the incident. The grand jury worked with the State Patrol during their investigation.

