Owner: Dog cut on jagged rusty pipe while playing in elementary school field

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A dog owner is now warning others after he says his dog got caught on an exposed pipe at an elementary school field.

The pipe went through the dog’s foot and now, the dog may have to have part of its foot amputated.

Brandon Diederich takes his dog Flash to Oak Valley Elementary School a few times a week to play catch.

On Friday evening, the duo was out playing but this trip was anything but normal.

“In the middle of his jaunt, he just let out a scream and rolled over. he was bleeding everywhere,” says Brandon Diederich

Diederich says Flash got caught on some exposed broken pipe in the middle of the field, where kids are normally out playing.

He rushed Flash to the emergency vet.

"There is just a random, rusty, sharp pipe just buried there where kids and animals are supposed to be playing," says Diederich.

Diederich says he wants to make sure children and other dogs don't get hurt playing in the same area.

So, he reached out to OPS and the city.

The Mayor's office says they have assigned an inspector to look at the problem.

But, they say it could be another day until the area is inspected.

OPS says after hearing from Diederich they began investigating immediately.

They say because the incident is under investigation, they don't have any further information to share right now.

But, Diederich says the damage to Flash is already done.

“He might have to get half of his foot amputated because it actually went through the bone,” says Diederich.

Now Diederich is left with a $650 vet bill.

He says he would like the district to cover the fees.

"They are responsible for that. That's their negligence. That's a place where you are supposed to be playing," says Diederich.

The district says providing safe and welcoming facilities is important to them.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

