Advertisement

Metro dog owner says his dog was cut on a rusty, jagged pipe while playing in an elementary school field

A dog owner is now warning others after he says his dog got caught on an exposed pipe at an elementary school field.
A dog owner is now warning others after he says his dog got caught on an exposed pipe at an elementary school field.(WOWT)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A dog owner is now warning others after he says his dog got caught on an exposed pipe at an elementary school field.

The pipe went through the dog's foot and now, the dog may have to have part of it's foot amputated.

Brandon Diederich takes his dog flash to oak valley elementary school a few times a week to play catch.

On Friday evening--the duo was out playing but this trip was anything but normal.

"In the middle of his jaunt he just let out a scream and rolled over. he was bleeding everywhere," says Brandon Diederich

Diederich says flash got caught on some exposed broken pipe in the middle of the field, where kids are normally out playing.

he rushed flash to the emergency vet.

"There is just a random, rusty, sharp pipe just buried there where kids and animals are supposed to be playing," says Diederich.

Diederich says he wants to make sure children and other dogs don't get hurt playing in the same area.

So, he reached out to o-p-s and the city.

The Mayor's office says they have assigned an inspector to look at the problem.

But, they say it could be another day until the area is inspected.

OPS says after hearing from Diederich they began investigating immediately.

They say because the incident is under investigation, they don't have any further information to share right now.

But, Diederich says the damage to flash is already done.

“He might have to get half of his foot amputated because it actually went through the bone,” says Diederich.

Now Diederich is left with a $650 vet bill.

He says he would like the district to cover the fees.

"They are responsible for that. That's their negligence. That's a place where you are supposed to be playing," says Diederich.

The district says providing safe and welcoming facilities is important to them.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha sports bars foresee hardship as Big Ten season is canceled

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Sports bars and restaurants across the Heartland will be losing out on even more money now that the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

News

Big Ten impact after cancellation of football this fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
Sports bars and restaurants across the Heartland will be losing out on even more money now that the Big Ten canceled fall sports.

News

COVID-19 cases for Nebraska, Iowa -- Aug. 11, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa for Aug. 11, 2020.

News

Vacant lot causes mess for neighbor

Updated: 11 hours ago
As trees and limbs came crashing down across the metro during Monday’s storm, one homeowner had a close call but remains worried it could happen again.

Latest News

News

Omaha resident has close call with vacant lot’s falling tree limbs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
As trees and limbs came crashing down across the metro during Monday’s storm, one homeowner had a close call but remains worried it could happen again.

News

Medical experts, officials speak in favor of face mask ordinance for Omaha

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Omaha City Council hearing, vote on mask ordinance -- Aug. 11, 2020

Coronavirus

Omaha City Council puts emergency face mask ordinance into effect with unanimous vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak, Michael Bell and Brian Mastre
The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.

News

Omaha City Council passes emergency face mask ordinance

Updated: 15 hours ago
Omaha City Council passed an emergency face mask ordinance Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

News

Protesters gather at City Hall as Omaha budget hearing begins

Updated: 15 hours ago
Protests outside Omaha city budget hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

News

Lewis Central Schools facing challenges

Updated: 15 hours ago
District officials say COVID-19 is a very real thing and a very real concern, and the district is only a couple of weeks away from going back to school.