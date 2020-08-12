Advertisement

Mayor’s Hotline sees few complaints as the Omaha mask ordinance begins

By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is the first full day of an indoor mask ordinance in the city of Omaha.

It means in most cases unless you can socially distance, you’ll need to be wearing a mask.

The Mayor’s Hotline had received 5 complaints at last check at 4 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the mayor said they were getting a lot more calls from people who had questions about the ordinance.

Across town, there are a number of notices posted on the front doors of restaurants. Going in and ordering means you must wear a mask. When you’re eating and drinking -- you can take it off. 

The mask ordinance also impacts schools, churches, and other public indoor spaces where you cannot socially distance.

Colin Duggan with Kitchen Table said, "It's unspoken if someone coming in without a mask, we give them one. We are implying the necessity of it without creating any confrontation. We haven't had any real issues with people fighting against it."

This also includes public transportation. A spokeswoman from the Omaha Police Department says the goal of officers is for voluntary compliance -- and encouraging people to follow the rules.

The process will work similarly to when the direct health measures were in effect -- banning certain things – earlier in the year.

People would call to complain to the Health Department or Mayor's Hotline, a report is generated, and then forwarded to the Police Department.

The penalty could be a $25 fine.

