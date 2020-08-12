Advertisement

Man facing federal indictment after Omaha detective uncovers major auto theft ring

Kevin Bequette
Kevin Bequette(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man will face charges in Douglas and Sarpy counties and is awaiting a federal indictment after an investigation into multiple vehicle thefts from Omaha-metro car dealerships.

Kevin Bequette, 35, was identified as the main suspect, according to a Wednesday report from the Omaha Police Department, and was arrested June 18 in Sarpy County with the help of the LaVista Police Department.

Ten others are suspected to be involved in the thefts; nine of them have been arrested, according to the report.

An OPD detective began looking into the theft reports after a noticeable spike in May, and reached out to other area law enforcement to engage in a joint effort after concluding “this group is a well-organized ring that has been operating since at least the fall of 2019 together,” the report states.

The investigation, which involved four detectives and additional crime analysts, showed most of the thefts happened Memorial Day weekend and that there were plans in place for a number of thefts to occur over the Fourth of July weekend, the report states.

Police said they obtained property relating to multiple Omaha cases after Bequette was arrested.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fremont Police Department also assisted in the investigation, according to the OPD report.

