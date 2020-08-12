Clay’s Evening Forecast - Few sprinkles overnight, warm and muggy Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A few sprinkles out there this evening and some of those may linger into the morning hours on Thursday.

Right now, it doesn’t appear to be anything that will really stack up, and should stay light. Lows fall into the lower 70s overnight, and will warm back up to near 90 Thursday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Friday looks like the hottest day for the next 10. We’ll stay dry for most of the day, but a cold front is forecast to approach the area later in the evening. This is a little faster than previous models runs. So we’ll have to watch this trend closely. It could mean a rain start time during some Friday evening plans.

Showers linger into early Saturday morning, and then we should begin to clear from northwest to southeast. Temperatures will still be a little warm on Saturday, but a secondary push of cooler air comes in Sunday. This will bring lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for the start of the new work week.

