Authorities know where the 1,500-pound spool that smashed truck came from, but not who did it

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week we told you about an unusual hit and run crash that baffled police and the victim.

After this wireless spool rolled downhill and smashed his parked pickup, Jeff Smith was left without a thread of evidence.

“Hit-and-run spool really,” Smith said.

After contacting Omaha Public Power District and several private electrical contractors working in the area, it turns out this 1,500-pound spool belongs to none of them.

6 News showed Smith a security-camera video of someone taking the spool away.

It’s surplus and the actual owner is a bar located in this strip mall nearby. Smith said the lounge owner came down to his workplace.

“He really felt bad that it happened, so he did write me a check to help with my deductible. Which I think is above and beyond. I don’t really blame him for it, he inherited the issue,” said Smith.

The spool had been left by a previous tenant, and it sat at the back of the parking lot until someone, possibly pranksters, came by last week.

“They would have to of tipped it over. Rolled it all the way across the parking lot, then put it down the hill,” Smith said.

The spool was retrieved by a friend of the bar owner who didn’t know it had been involved in an unusual hit-and-run.

Damage to the 2012 Tacoma pickup is estimated at $7,000. No leads yet on suspects who may have rolled the spool down the hill.

