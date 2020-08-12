Advertisement

Authorities know where the 1,500-pound spool that smashed truck came from, but not who did it

A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.
A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week we told you about an unusual hit and run crash that baffled police and the victim.

After this wireless spool rolled downhill and smashed his parked pickup, Jeff Smith was left without a thread of evidence.

“Hit-and-run spool really,” Smith said.

After contacting Omaha Public Power District and several private electrical contractors working in the area, it turns out this 1,500-pound spool belongs to none of them.

6 News showed Smith a security-camera video of someone taking the spool away.

It’s surplus and the actual owner is a bar located in this strip mall nearby. Smith said the lounge owner came down to his workplace.

“He really felt bad that it happened, so he did write me a check to help with my deductible. Which I think is above and beyond. I don’t really blame him for it, he inherited the issue,” said Smith.

The spool had been left by a previous tenant, and it sat at the back of the parking lot until someone, possibly pranksters, came by last week.

“They would have to of tipped it over. Rolled it all the way across the parking lot, then put it down the hill,” Smith said.

The spool was retrieved by a friend of the bar owner who didn’t know it had been involved in an unusual hit-and-run.

Damage to the 2012 Tacoma pickup is estimated at $7,000. No leads yet on suspects who may have rolled the spool down the hill.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wednesday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: 2 cases reported at Millard elementary; 180 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: moments ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Education

Keeping your child’s mental health in check amid the pandemic: expert advice from UNMC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
6 New speaks with a child and adolescent psychiatrist about ways to help ensure the pandemic doesn't weigh too heavy on children.

News

Mask ordinance enforcement -- 6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Today is the first full day of an indoor mask ordinance in the city of Omaha.

News

No charges in officer involved shooting -- 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Leslie Flynn Junior back in April.

Latest News

News

Major auto theft ring uncovered--5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man will face charges in Douglas and Sarpy counties and is awaiting a federal indictment after an investigation into multiple vehicle thefts from Omaha-metro car dealerships.

News

Enforcing the mask ordinance --5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Today is the first full day of an indoor mask ordinance in the city of Omaha.

News

No, there’s not an alligator in Big Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Photos posted on social media Tuesday have the community wondering if there’s an alligator in Big Lake.

News

OPD hopes for volunatry compliance as mask ordinance begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Today is the first full day of an indoor mask ordinance in the city of Omaha.

News

No charges in officer involved shooting --4PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Leslie Flynn Junior back in April.

News

No charges filed in Washington County officer-involved shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Leslie Flynn Junior back in April.