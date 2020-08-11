Advertisement

‘Yo Semite’ T-shirt is hit after Trump blunder

You can get one, too
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.(Source: National Museum of American Jewish History)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A presidential gaffe has turned into a bonanza for sales of a T-shirt sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History.

Speaking last week, President Donald Trump mispronounced the name of Yosemite National Park.

Instead of pronouncing it “yoh-sem-i-tee,” he said “yoh-sem-ahyt.”

As it turns out, the museum has been selling a "Yo Semite" T-shirt since 2011.

The shirt shows two trees resembling sequoias, like the ones at the national park.

The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.

The museum said in the first 30 hours after the gaffe, the shirt sold more than during the entire month of July.

Gaze upon Yo-semite’s towering Sequoias with our "Yo Semite" t-shirt! 😉🌲 Click here to get yours now: on.nmajh.org/2Xs1F64 #Yosemite

Posted by National Museum of American Jewish History on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

National

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

National

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

News

Protesters gather at City Hall as Omaha budget hearing begina

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Protests outside Omaha city budget hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

News

Live: Omaha City Council holds budget hearing

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Omaha City Council is holding a hearing on the 2021 budget.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Omaha City Council puts emergency mask ordinance into effect

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.

News

Omaha businesses react to City Council’s mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As the Omaha City Council voted Tuesday on a mask ordinance, local businesses gave their thoughts to 6 News on what it could mean for them.

Coronavirus

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

Prosecutor won’t act on low-level Portland protest arrests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrators took to the streets again Monday night and police broke up a protest outside a police precinct substation after they said protesters shined strobe lights at officers and hurled eggs and water bottles at them.

News

Lewis Central School District facing challenges to return kids to class

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
District officials say COVID-19 is a very real thing and a very real concern, and the district is only a couple of weeks away from going back to school.