Advertisement

Tuesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: 9 new cases in Mills County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

9 new cases in Mills County

Mills County reports 9 new cases Tuesday.

The community total is now 88 with 52 recoveries.

According to a release, they have tested 2,766 and the 14-day positivity rate is 6%.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 10 COVID-19 update
Aug. 9 COVID-19 update
Aug. 8 COVID-19 update
Aug. 7 COVID-19 update
Aug. 6 COVID-19 update
Aug. 5 COVID-19 update
Aug. 4 COVID-19 update
Aug. 3 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE AT 11AM: Iowa Gov. Reynolds provides update

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be live at 11 a.m. for an update on the state of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Coronavirus

Russia’s approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD, ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARK STEVENSON
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NICK PERRY
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

Latest News

National Politics

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than 60 million beneficiaries, Social Security is funded by a 12.4% payroll tax evenly divided between employees and employers. Deferral could mean that up to $100 billion in payments would be delayed.

Coronavirus

New Zealand PM confirms new coronavirus cases

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

News

Bellevue Mayor tests the water on mask ordinance via Facebook

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
If you live in Bellevue, would you want a mask ordinance?

Education

Elkhorn bringing students back to classrooms with face masks, remote-learning option

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Elkhorn Public Schools board met Monday evening to review the district’s plan for going back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Secret service involved in shooting outside White House

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
President Trump ushered out of a press briefing as US Secret Service responded to shots fired near the White House.

National Politics

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Governors and state labor department officials around the country are scrambling to figure out if it is feasible to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order to partially extend enhanced unemployment insurance for millions of Americans struggling to find work in the pandemic-scarred economy.