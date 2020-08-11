Summit League postpones fall sports

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously to postpone fall sports and championships.

For UNO athletes, this will impact men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

All of those sports will are now scheduled for the spring of 2021.

The health, safety and welfare of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.