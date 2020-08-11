Advertisement

Summit League postpones fall sports

(KVLY)
By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously to postpone fall sports and championships.

For UNO athletes, this will impact men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

All of those sports will are now scheduled for the spring of 2021.

The health, safety and welfare of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.

