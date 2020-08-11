Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A cool morning turns into a warm afternoon. A little more humidity moves in as well.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cool and calm morning will greet you as you head out the door. Temps in the 50s and 60s this morning will jump into the 80s by the end of the day. Mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 10-15 mph will help it feel warmer as well. Look for the dew points to increase into the 60s this afternoon leading to a humid end to the day.

Warmer with increasing humidity
Warmer with increasing humidity(WOWT)
Dew Point
Dew Point(WOWT)

Some storms are possible after midnight into the morning hour Wednesday but nothing widespread is expected. The odds are little greater north of I-80. After the few storms fade Wednesday morning, we’ll have partly cloudy and humid weather to enjoy the rest of the day. A few more morning storms are possible Thursday morning as well. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 will be common the rest of the week into the weekend.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 49 minutes ago
After a cooler start, the afternoon will be warmer with increasing humidity

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Much quieter weather tonight into Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Partly cloudy skies will take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s. An isolated shower or storm is possible closer to the Kansas/Missouri border around sunrise Tuesday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies take us through the day with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Mallory's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
After this morning's outflow boundary, it's been a much quieter afternoon! Outside of an isolated shower or storm far south early Tuesday, partly cloudy skies are on tap tonight and tomorrow. Lows tonight in the 60s with highs tomorrow in the 80s!

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few hit and miss storms possible during this warm and muggy day.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
A few storms are possible this morning north of I-80 but they’ll likely be few and far between if they do develop.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
More showers and storms are possible during the evening hours Monday, primarily along and south of I-80.

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Isolated storm chance tonight; Highs in the 80s this week!

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Clouds increase again overnight, with a few scattered showers and storms possible as a cool front moves through. The best chance looks to be northwest and north of Omaha. Overnight lows will just drop into the lower-70s once again.

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:03 AM CDT
Tracking morning storms, especially along and south of I-80. Rain chances should wrap up by mid-morning with decreasing clouds behind and heat and humidity ramping up! Heat Advisory in effect from Noon until 8 PM today for Omaha southward.

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
Clouds have been stubborn today, but we managed to warm up near 90° with heat indices approaching 100° in spots! Storm chances increase tonight, especially north of Omaha. An isolated chance takes us through Sun AM, with highs in the 90s tomorrow.

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Heat cranks up over the weekend

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with heat index values near or slightly above 100 degrees.