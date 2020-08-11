Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A cool morning turns into a warm afternoon. A little more humidity moves in as well.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cool and calm morning will greet you as you head out the door. Temps in the 50s and 60s this morning will jump into the 80s by the end of the day. Mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 10-15 mph will help it feel warmer as well. Look for the dew points to increase into the 60s this afternoon leading to a humid end to the day.

Some storms are possible after midnight into the morning hour Wednesday but nothing widespread is expected. The odds are little greater north of I-80. After the few storms fade Wednesday morning, we’ll have partly cloudy and humid weather to enjoy the rest of the day. A few more morning storms are possible Thursday morning as well. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 will be common the rest of the week into the weekend.

