Property tax, abortion bills set for final votes in Nebraska

Nebraska Legislature to reconvene July 20
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a property tax and business incentives package and new abortion restrictions through a key procedural vote, despite fervent opposition from some senators in the final days of this year’s session.

Each measure won second-round approval in the Legislature, just ahead of the end-of-Tuesday deadline for bills to survive this year.

They now head to a final, third vote on Thursday, the session’s final day, and will then go to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign them.

