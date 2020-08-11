Pott. County Emergency Management requests damage reports

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Emergency Management is asking residents who sustained any damages from Monday’s storm to report them on their website.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through Council Bluffs and much of the Midwest Monday. Damages were reported to be significant in Pottawattamie County.

Local emergency management agencies and the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are evaluating damages across the state to see if recovery assistance is needed.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.