Omaha Police arrest suspect in Monday shooting, crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a shooting scene near Turner Boulevard and Mason Street Monday afternoon where they located a 23-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect vehicle identified at the scene was also reported to be involved in an accident near Leavenworth and Turner Boulevard.

The 23-year-old shooting victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, Police found the car was being driven by a 22-year-old woman, there were two children in the back, and the suspect was in the passenger seat.

The suspect, 34-year-old Diego Vazquez fled on foot after the accident. He was located on 35th and Jackson.

Officers booked Vazquez for 2nd-Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person, two counts of Child Abuse, and Obstructing a Police Officer, according to the release.

The 22-year-old driver of the crashed vehicle, Megan Martin, was booked for two counts of Child Abuse. The children were placed in protective custody, according to the release.

