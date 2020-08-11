LIVE AT 2PM: Omaha City Council voting today on emergency face mask ordinance

Advertisement

Omaha City Council voting today on emergency face mask ordinance

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Aug. 11, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.

The proposed emergency ordinance was requested by Council Members Chris Jerram, Pete Festersen, and Ben Gray.

It needs approval from six of the seven council members to go into effect immediately. Last week, Festersen tweeted that the council had five “yes” votes.

Mayor Jean Stothert has said she would support whatever decision is made on the issue by the council.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Related coverage
Bellevue mayor tests the water on mask ordinance

Mayor Rusty Hike says he’s keeping an eye on whether Omaha will pass a mask ordinance. He’s curious about possible legal ramifications and whether it could work in Bellevue.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike and other civic leaders in Sarpy and Cass Counties have been meeting with their health department to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Omaha-area officials urge public to take COVID-19 more seriously

Two Omaha-metro officials who have been vocal during the debate about a local face mask mandate gave comments following the OPS news conference Friday about the district’s decision to move to 100% remote learning.

Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers: 'The virus is the driver'
White House task force member offers plea to Nebraskans

A day after White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx put Omaha on a list of 10 cities across the country seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, another member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force addressed what he’s seeing in the state of Nebraska.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn

