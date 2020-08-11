LIVE AT 2PM: Omaha City Council voting today on emergency face mask ordinance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council will be meeting at 2 p.m. today to decide whether to implement an emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public.

Watch the livestream here, in our apps, and on the WOWT Facebook page.

The proposed emergency ordinance was requested by Council Members Chris Jerram, Pete Festersen, and Ben Gray.

It needs approval from six of the seven council members to go into effect immediately. Last week, Festersen tweeted that the council had five “yes” votes.

Five votes confirmed for the city council ordinance requiring masks. Only need one more to enact the emergency clause on Tuesday. Adding to the urgency, OPS announcing changes to the school year and fall sports at 3 pm. — Pete Festersen (@PeteFestersen) August 7, 2020

Mayor Jean Stothert has said she would support whatever decision is made on the issue by the council.



