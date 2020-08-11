Advertisement

Omaha businesses react to City Council’s mask ordinance

By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Omaha City Council voted Tuesday on a mask ordinance, local businesses gave their thoughts to 6 News on what it could mean for them.

Pam Myers, owner of an oil and vinegar shop out west, did not think a mask ordinance will impact business one way or another.

“People still want to shop and my product is consumable. I have very loyal customers so I’m not really seeing a whole lot of issues with that,” she said.

Myers added she would have preferred the city stay out of the issue but she’s willing to do what’s required.

“When my customers come in, if they don’t have a mask I will provide one for them. I will personally wear one while the customer is in the store,” she said.

In Florence, the owner of The Everything Store said the city should not have been involved.

“I’ve heard most people say I’m glad you don’t require a mask. Now I have a mask in here, so if someone prefers I wear it, for their benefit I will,” he said.

It’s a different story at the Urban Abbey coffee shop downtown. They already require customers to wear masks but not everyone respects the signs.

“Either they run back out to the car to get a mask or they sort of look at it and it doesn’t really register and they just walk right in,” said Jasmine Flores, a barista.

They’re hoping the city’s ordinance will help get the message across and relieve them of their mask-monitoring duties.

