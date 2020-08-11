Advertisement

Nebraska police fatally shoot man accused of having knife

(AP) - Police in south-central Nebraska say officers fatally shot a man who charged at them with a knife.

Grand Island police say in a news release that the shooting happened near midnight Monday when officers were called to a house by those seeking to have a family member removed.

Arriving officers say the man - identified as 40-year-old Americo Reyes Jr. - began barricading the home’s doors and turning out the lights before he met officers at the back door holding a large knife.

Police say two different less lethal options were deployed with no adverse effects on Reyes, and that police shot him when he charged at the officers with the knife.

