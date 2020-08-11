Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying humid tonight with periodic rain chances this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After Monday’s active weather day, Tuesday has been much quieter! Temperatures dropped into the upper-50s and low to mid-60s Tuesday morning, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s in the Metro. It’s been a nice day with plentiful sunshine, but humidity has increased throughout the day.

We’ll stay muggy this evening, with clouds increasing overnight and temperatures just dropping into the lower-70s. We’ve been tracking a rain chance all week for tonight into Wednesday morning, but the latest model data has it weakening as it pushes from west to east. We could still see a few spotty showers overnight, especially north of I-80, but many of us will likely stay dry.

Conditions stay warm Wednesday with temperatures warming back into the upper-80s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep a spotty rain chance throughout the day Wednesday, but we will still see plenty of dry time. It looks like some lingering boundaries could spark isolated showers and storms beginning mid-afternoon, during the heat of the day, through the evening.

3-Day Forecast
3-Day Forecast(WOWT)

A more widespread chance for rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highs will continue to warm into the upper-80s near 90° through Saturday, with a nice cool-down arriving by the beginning of next workweek.

Keep track of the radar and the full 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

