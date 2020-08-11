Live: Omaha City Council holds budget hearing
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council is holding a hearing on the 2021 budget.
Happening now >> a Back The Blue crowd is gathered outside Omaha City Hall. They say they’re gathering worried that there will be a group wanting to defund the police at tonight’s budget meeting. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/5rJq1ukl09— Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) August 11, 2020
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.