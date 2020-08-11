Advertisement

Hit and run victim speaks; as mother fights for justice

A mother’s search for justice; her son the victim of hit and run back in May. On Monday they both sat down with 6 News to tell their story.
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) In the early morning hours on May 24, Selena Taylor’s 23 year-old son was swept in the ICU at UNMC. Restrictions amid the pandemic meant she couldn’t be with him.

“I couldn’t leave my son and it hurt,” said Taylor, as she tried to fight back tears.

“I just asked them could I please see him, because I didn’t know the severity of his injuries,” said Taylor. “I didn’t know what had happened.”

Her son, David Wellborn, was struck by an SUV while driving his motorcycle on Northwest Radial Highway near Hamilton St.

“It makes me angry that someone was so callus to leave my child there on the street to die,” said Taylor.

Her son’s injuries ranging from broken bones to severe brain trauma. At one point a ventelator keeping him alive.

“It hasn’t been easy,” said David, struggling to find the words. “My mind it’s just messed up.”

David was in an induced coma for more than a week; spending a total of 31 days in the hospital. The only way to see his mother was over Zoom.

“He was reaching out and saying, ‘mom come, please come,’ and I said a ‘I can’t’,” noted Taylor.

David is now going through intense physical and cognitive therapy, struggling to understand why anyone would hit him and run.

“I can’t . . . I can’t . . . . like seem understand why you take off?” said David. “You know you hit me.” His mother is determined to find justice; fueled in part by the death of George Floyd.

“David’s accident was the day before all the unrest happened with the protesting and during that week my first thought was I want justice,” said Taylor.

And she’s willing to do the work, putting up flyers and door knocking in hopes someone will come forward.

“Anyone who knows anything to say something,” said Taylor. “This is my only son. My only child.”

Omaha police told 6 News there is no new information on this case right now.

If anyone can help police with information of the hit and run you are asked to call the traffic unit at 402-444-5626. Keep in mind you do not have to give your name.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

