Advertisement

Following Monday’s storm, Omaha Zoo asks for downed branches to feed animals

Callee is on his way from the Birmingham Zoo in Alambama to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo &amp;amp; Aquarium to join the herd in the Scott African Grasslands exhibit. He is expected to arrive Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Scott Kayser / Birmingham Zoo)
Callee is on his way from the Birmingham Zoo in Alambama to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo &amp;amp; Aquarium to join the herd in the Scott African Grasslands exhibit. He is expected to arrive Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Scott Kayser / Birmingham Zoo) (WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo asked for the community’s downed branches after Monday’s wind storm.

The Zoo tweeted Monday saying, “If you have branches that were downed by this morning’s storm, consider donating them to the Zoo!”

The tweet also says that the Zoo uses more than 200 tons of leafy branches, also known as browse, to feed their animals each year.

If you’re interested in donating your leafy storm debris, contact the Zoo at (402) 738-6947 or email browse@omahazoo.com.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: Iowa Gov. Reynolds updates Monday storm impact

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be live at 11 a.m. for an update on the state of COVID-19 in Iowa.

News

Omaha Police arrest suspect in Monday shooting, crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Police were called to a shooting scene near Turner Boulevard and Mason Street Monday afternoon where they located a 23-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect vehicle identified at the scene was also reported to be involved in an accident near Leavenworth and Turner Boulevard.

Coronavirus

Tuesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: 9 new cases in Mills County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Bellevue Mayor tests the water on mask ordinance via Facebook

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
If you live in Bellevue, would you want a mask ordinance?

Latest News

News

Omaha man’s work to fight property valuation increase pays off

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Hundreds of Douglas County property owners are finding out if their property taxes will go up more than they think is fair.

Education

Elkhorn bringing students back to classrooms with face masks, remote-learning option

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Elkhorn Public Schools board met Monday evening to review the district’s plan for going back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

COVID-19 cases for Iowa, Nebraska -- Aug. 10, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa for Aug. 10, 2020.

News

Elkhorn bringing students back to classrooms with face masks, remote-learning option

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cheers erupted when the board opened the meeting assuring those in attendance that students in the Elkhorn district would start the year in classroom.

News

Bellevue Mayor tests the water on mask ordinance via Facebook

Updated: 13 hours ago
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike and other civic leaders in Sarpy and Cass Counties have been meeting with their health department to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Omaha man’s work to fight property valuation increase pays off

Updated: 13 hours ago
When the value of his lot jumped 3,000 percent, John Riggleman said that his protest wouldn’t be an empty promise.