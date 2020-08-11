Following Monday’s storm, Omaha Zoo asks for downed branches to feed animals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo asked for the community’s downed branches after Monday’s wind storm.

The Zoo tweeted Monday saying, “If you have branches that were downed by this morning’s storm, consider donating them to the Zoo!”

The tweet also says that the Zoo uses more than 200 tons of leafy branches, also known as browse, to feed their animals each year.

If you’re interested in donating your leafy storm debris, contact the Zoo at (402) 738-6947 or email browse@omahazoo.com.

