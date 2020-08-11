LIVE UPDATES: Elkhorn bringing students back to classrooms with face masks, remote-learning option

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Elkhorn Public Schools board met Monday evening to review the district’s plan for going back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While waiting for the meeting to start, many parents told 6 News they wanted schools open for in-person learning. Cheers erupted in the room when the board opened the meeting assuring those in attendance that students in the Elkhorn district would start the year in classrooms.

The district will provide a remote-learning option, but students enrolled in virtual classes will not be allowed to participate in sports or other extra-curricular programs or activities.

The board did note that plans for the year could change day-to-day, but that decisions would be made by weighing facts and research.

Masks will be required in schools, but that the rule will be flexible for those with medical issues. But the district is prepared to enforce its mandate, up to and including suspension and expulsion.

The district will also not be allowing visitors in its classrooms.

A couple of parents praised the board during public comment for its decision to reopen, saying students’ mental-health would become an issue if they weren’t allowed to return to school, and that since flu doesn’t shut schools, neither should COVID-19.

Another parent was a fan of giving parents a choice to send their kids back to school or allow them a remote-learning option and expressed concern that the option might be taken away.

It was also suggested that more time was needed between classes so that students would have more time to wash their hands and having a more flexible absence policy.

Still another parent said they did not want their child attending a school that mandates face masks.

An incoming senior gave an emotional comment about not being able to have a normal year, but said it was comforting to her that she would be able to start school in person with her peers.

