Drop off locations open throughout the metro for storm debris

Storm Damage
Storm Damage(Maureen Usher)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drop off locations have been opened throughout the metro for community members to discard their storm debris.

Omaha

Three locations are open in Omaha Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

  • 156th and F football field
  • Tranquility Park on 120th and Maple
  • 11th and Locust

Along with these three locations, the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo is also taking downed brush and branches to feed their animals.

Bellevue

Bellevue has opened one location for tree and brush debris. The Tree Dump will remain open during the daylight hours at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14.

The City Tree Dump is located at the old landfill site on Cedar Island Road and Rose Lane.

The dump will not be manned and is open for the public to dump trees and brush only.

Questions should be directed to the Public Works Department at 402-293-3025.

