Big Ten postpones football season; what’s next for Huskers?

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten will postpone its fall sports schedule in 2020 and will attempt to play in the spring of 2021.

Sources: Big Ten is announcing that the fall is cancelled. League will attempt to play in the spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

The question now becomes: what will Nebraska Football do?

In a news conference on Monday, Head Coach Scott Frost made it clear the team wants to play and will look elsewhere for opponents if the Big Ten cancels.

Is returning to the Big 12 an option? The SEC? Were they bluffing? It certainly didn’t sound like it.

The Big Ten is the first power five conference to postpone.

We’ll see if the others do the same.

If they don’t, Nebraska will have options.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Seasonhttps://t.co/BCiRSzeAPL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 11, 2020

