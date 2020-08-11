Bellevue Mayor tests the water on mask ordinance via Facebook

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue, would you want a mask ordinance?

Mayor Rusty Hike wants to know.

Hike and other civic leaders in Sarpy and Cass Counties have been meeting with their health department to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hike said he’s keeping an eye on whether Omaha will pass a mask ordinance tomorrow.

He’s curious about possible legal ramifications and if it could work in Bellevue.

“So I just thought I’d put it out there to get a pulse,” he said. “I was thinking I’d only get a couple hundred comments or something, but I think it ended up around 2,000.”

In true 2020 fashion, Hike took to Facebook to ask Bellevue yes or no on a mask ordinance.

He described the feedback as 60/40 in favor of requiring masks.

One reply read, “Yes! Let’s get rid of this thing!”

Another read, “I wear mine in public, I prefer it be a choice.”

Hike said it would be tricky to implement such a rule across multiple cities in Cass and Sarpy Counties. He is not sure if his city even needs it right now as the coronavirus curve was decreasing Monday.

“I don’t think it needs it right now just because we’re trending down,” he said. “Those numbers are coming down a little bit so things are looking good this week, but we all know that can change.”

The Bellevue City Council hasn’t brought forth a mask ordinance on its agenda and Hike said it couldn’t be enforced unless the city council votes on it.

“Our legal department is searching out any kind of legal issues that might take place and so we just don’t want to be caught unprepared if we need to do it,” Hike said.

He will watch what the Omaha City Council decides Tuesday. He said it could influence Bellevue.

But it’s just the start of the conversation.

