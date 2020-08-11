Advertisement

Bellevue Mayor tests the water on mask ordinance via Facebook

By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue, would you want a mask ordinance?

Mayor Rusty Hike wants to know.

Hike and other civic leaders in Sarpy and Cass Counties have been meeting with their health department to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hike said he’s keeping an eye on whether Omaha will pass a mask ordinance tomorrow.

He’s curious about possible legal ramifications and if it could work in Bellevue.

“So I just thought I’d put it out there to get a pulse,” he said. “I was thinking I’d only get a couple hundred comments or something, but I think it ended up around 2,000.”

In true 2020 fashion, Hike took to Facebook to ask Bellevue yes or no on a mask ordinance.

He described the feedback as 60/40 in favor of requiring masks.

One reply read, “Yes! Let’s get rid of this thing!”

Another read, “I wear mine in public, I prefer it be a choice.”

Hike said it would be tricky to implement such a rule across multiple cities in Cass and Sarpy Counties. He is not sure if his city even needs it right now as the coronavirus curve was decreasing Monday.

“I don’t think it needs it right now just because we’re trending down,” he said. “Those numbers are coming down a little bit so things are looking good this week, but we all know that can change.”

The Bellevue City Council hasn’t brought forth a mask ordinance on its agenda and Hike said it couldn’t be enforced unless the city council votes on it.

“Our legal department is searching out any kind of legal issues that might take place and so we just don’t want to be caught unprepared if we need to do it,” Hike said.

He will watch what the Omaha City Council decides Tuesday. He said it could influence Bellevue.

But it’s just the start of the conversation.

News

Omaha man’s work to fight property valuation increase pays off

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Hundreds of Douglas County property owners are finding out if their property taxes will go up more than they think is fair.

Education

Elkhorn bringing students back to classrooms with face masks, remote-learning option

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The Elkhorn Public Schools board met Monday evening to review the district’s plan for going back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

COVID-19 cases for Iowa, Nebraska -- Aug. 10, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa for Aug. 10, 2020.

News

Elkhorn bringing students back to classrooms with face masks, remote-learning option

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cheers erupted when the board opened the meeting assuring those in attendance that students in the Elkhorn district would start the year in classroom.

OPPD: Power outages to be resolved by Tuesday morning for most, Wednesday for some

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, and Dodge counties are seeing large amounts of power outages as straight-line winds blow through those areas.

News

Hit and run victim speaks; as mother fights for justice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
A mother’s search for justice; her son the victim of hit and run back in May. On Monday they both sat down with 6 News to tell their story.

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 10 COVID-19 update: 86 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

State

Gov. Ricketts: White House COVID-19 data about Nebraska is wrong

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that “the White House was using bad data” when it put Nebraska on a list of “red zone” states for COVID-19 last week.