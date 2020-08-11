Advertisement

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Investigators believe the animals may have been killed for meat
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KOLD News 13) - Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

Police in Pearland, which is 35 miles south of Houston, said the most recent discovery was made Aug. 8.

A horse owner called police when she discovered a portion of her fence had been cut and two horses were missing.

"The two horses were discovered dead and butchered about half a mile away on adjacent land," the PPD said in a Facebook post. "The two horses were found with their backstraps and hindquarters removed."

On June 10, officers found a butchered horse less than seven miles from the Aug. 8 incident.

Pearland Texas – On June 10, 2020 Pearland Officers and Pearland Animal Services responded to the 14000 block of Kirby...

Posted by Pearland Police Department on Monday, August 10, 2020

"The horse suffered what appeared to be a fatal stab wound to the chest and then was butchered after succumbing to its injuries," the PPD said. "The suspects then removed the animal's backstraps and the front and hind quarters leading investigators to believe the animal was killed for its meat."

The PPD said two horses were found slaughtered near Pearland on May 22 and June 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearland Police Detective J. Page at 281-997-4202 or email JPage@PearlandTx.Gov.

