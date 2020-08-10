Advertisement

Thousands without power as straight line winds blow through metro

Power outages have been reported due to severe weather.
Power outages have been reported due to severe weather.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, and Dodge counties are seeing large amounts of power outages as straight-line winds blow through those areas.

According to Omaha Public Power District, Douglas County has reported 35,886 without power and Washington County reports over 9,000 without power.

Sarpy County has reported 93 without power and Dodge has reported 1,254.

OPPD reports a total of 46,347 without power.

OPPD also has crews responding in the North Bend area following heavy lightning activity.

