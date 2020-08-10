Advertisement

Shots fired as crowds clash with police in downtown Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city’s downtown.

At one point, shots were fired at police and officers returned fire, police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. No officers were injured in the shooting.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the unrest, which began shortly after midnight, but anti-police graffiti was seen in the area. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles away.

Asked for updates on the situation, Ahern told The Associated Press in an email that police planned to hold a news conference Monday morning.

Along the Magnificent Mile, people were seen going in and out of stores carrying shopping bags full of merchandise as well as at a bank, the Chicago Tribune reported, and as the crowd grew vehicles dropped off more people in the area.

One officer was seen slumped against a building, several arrests were made and a rock was thrown at a police vehicle, the newspaper said. Police worked early Monday to disperse the crowds.

There was a large police presence Monday morning outside an Apple store located north of Chicago's downtown area. Blocks away, debris was strewn in parking lots in front of a Best Buy and a large liquor store.

Train and bus service into downtown was temporarily suspended at the request of public safety officials, the Chicago Transit Authority said on Twitter. Bridges over the Chicago River were lifted, preventing travel to and from the downtown area, and Illinois State Police blocked some expressway ramps into downtown.

Chicago and its suburbs, like many other cities, saw unrest following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Chicago's central business district and its commercial areas were shut down for several days after violence erupted in the wake of marches protesting Floyd's death. Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe.

In the Sunday shooting in Englewood, police said in a statement that they responded about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a call about a person with a gun and tried to confront someone matching his description in an alley. He fled from officers on foot and shot at officers, police said.

Officers returned fire, wounding him, and a gun was recovered, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and three officers involved also were taken to a hospital for observation, the statement said.

More than an hour after the shooting, police and witnesses said a crowd faced off with police after someone reportedly told people that police had shot and wounded a child. That crowd eventually dispersed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

