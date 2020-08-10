Advertisement

Sen. Ben Sasse writes letter to Big Ten pushing for football season

Sen. Ben Sasse, (R) Nebraska (CNN)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senator Ben Sasse is pushing for college football to continue amid the pandemic in a letter written to Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors.

In the letter, he referred to his former college president status and says that not having a season may prove more dangerous to the athletes than proceeding with the season.

The letter reads:

To the Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors:

We should not cancel the college football season.

Life is about tradeoffs. There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe — that’s absolutely true; it’s always true. But the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18- to 22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season.

As a former college president, I know many of you actually agree — because I’ve heard multiple presidents say it when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence have made similar points persuasively: Canceling the fall season would mean closing down socially-distanced, structured programs for these athletes. Young men will be pushed away from universities that are uniquely positioned to provide them with testing and health care.

Here’s the reality: Many of you think that football is safer than no football, but you also know that you will be blamed if there is football, whereas you can duck any blame if you cancel football.

This is a moment for leadership. These young men need a season. Please don’t cancel college football.

Sincerely,

Ben Sasse- United States Senator

