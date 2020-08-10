Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few hit and miss storms possible during this warm and muggy day.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few storms are possible this morning north of I-80 but they’ll likely be few and far between if they do develop. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely the rest of the day as a boundary moves through the area. Highs in the mid 80s with muggy conditions will be with us this afternoon. Be mindful of the northeast wind later today too with some gusts to near 30 mph possible as well.

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(WOWT)

A few more isolated storms are possible south of I-80 after 5pm or so into the evening. There won’t be many on the map but there could be a severe storm near the Kansas border into Northwest Missouri. Otherwise most of us will stay dry tonight into Tuesday morning.

After a high in the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon, a few storms are possible overnight into Wednesday morning. That trend overnight storm chance lingering into the morning hours continue into Thursday morning as well. Highs will likely be in the upper 80s to near 90 all week.

