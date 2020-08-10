Report: Big Ten preparing to cancel fall sports

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multiple reports are indicating the Big Ten will cancel its fall sports schedule.

College football sources tell @SInow that the Big Ten is moving toward a decision to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power 5 conferences on a uniform decision to be announced later this week. https://t.co/vT1JIQYHrC — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 9, 2020

The Big Ten hasn’t made anything official, but ESPN reported Sunday that university presidents reached out to commissioners of other power five conferences to see if they plan to cancel as well.

The Athletic reported that a decision would not be made by Sunday night.

Text from Big Ten source to @TheAthleticCFB: "No decision tonight. Hard to see a path forward." — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 10, 2020

The indication is that most conferences don’t want to be the first to cancel, and that a uniform announcement from the power five could come all together, if that decision is ultimately reached.

This could have a big impact on the Huskers. Everything AD Bill Moos has said in recent weeks has indicated Nebraska wanted fall sports to go on as scheduled.

Head football coach Scott Frost is currently scheduled to hold media availability on Monday.

For the programs that have been testing several times a week, the ones that have a good grip on their environment, you have to believe it’s going to be tough to walk away https://t.co/S9RgwzgHQM — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) August 10, 2020

