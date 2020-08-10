Advertisement

Papillion plans for Butterfly and Pollinator Garden

Plans for a Butterfly and Pollinator Garden for Papillion.(WOWT)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Papillion is known for its iconic butterfly signage throughout the city, but now work is underway to bring more life to the symbol.   

Marker flags will be replaced in just a few days with a coming soon sign to let all of Papillion know about the butterfly and pollinator garden that's going to be constructed this fall.

“This garden will be approximately 50 ft by 60 ft. So, it’s quite sizeable,” said Karla Rupiper, Chair of the Butterfly habitat Committee.

The open area beside Veteran’s Park in Papillion will soon be home to a new garden that pays homage to the city’s icon - the butterfly.

“Our committee came up with the project in which we would create a butterfly-shaped garden that will be something that the entire community can enjoy,” said Rupiper.

Construction will start in the fall and some of the initial perennials for the garden will be planted then.

The rest of the planting will be done in the spring. The plan is to extend the sidewalk from Veteran’s Park.

“You will see that the sidewalk will actually walk through the primary garden site,” said Rupiper.

The hope is that the garden will not only be an aesthetic addition but something of a living classroom.

“It’s so important for - as part of a conservation effort for our community to be aware of the importance of pollinators in our community,” said Rupiper.

Rupiper says she already has a group of 40 or so volunteers who want to help with the planting and maintenance of the garden. Now, they just need the funding.

“The target fundraising goal to construct the garden is about $40,000 and all of those funds are being held in trust for us by the Papillion Community Foundation. So, they are our partners in this project and Papillion 150. We are very close to that goal; we’ve raised about 2/3rds of that just for construction,” said Rupiper.

After that initial money is raised and construction is started, an additional $30,000 will need to be raised to build a piece of public art for the garden.

