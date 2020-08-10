Advertisement

Omaha Council details mask mandate ahead of Tuesday vote

(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council will vote on a mask mandate Tuesday, while details on how the ordinance will work were revealed through city documents released Monday.

The proposed ordinance was requested by Councilmembers Chris Jerram, Pete Festersen, and Ben Gray.

On Aug. 7, Councilmember Chris Rodgers, who is also president of the Douglas County Board of Health, and Gray gave support to Omaha Public Schools’ decision to move to 100 percent remote learning.

If passed in its current iteration, the mandate will require face coverings to be worn over the nose and mouth by anyone ages 5 and older while indoors at any location open to the general public -- including private businesses, clubs, religious centers, educational facilities, and daycares.

Masks will not be required if individuals can maintain a minimum of six feet of distance from anyone at all times who are not members of their household.

Masks will also not be required for those who have a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that makes wearing a mask unreasonable, or under other exceptions like if a person is alone, officiating religious services, swimming or showering, for example.

Anyone maintaining premises -- like a business -- which is open to the general public and fails to comply with the mandate may be declared a nuisance and danger to public health, safety, and welfare.

A possible example would be a Lincoln billiards hall which was shut down by health officials last weekend.

The fine for violating the mandate and being found guilty is a misdemeanor offense and may be subject to a $25 fine. Each violation may be considered a separate offense.

The mandate will also require the health director of the City of Omaha to submit a report to the mayor and city council every Tuesday regarding:

Information on current cases in the city

Number of new cases diagnosed

Number of tests performed

The positivity rate of those tests

Number of new deaths

Omaha metro area hospital occupancy rate

Ventilator utilization rate

COVID-19 hospitalization rate

A breakdown of cases by zip code

Any other information the health director deems relevant.

To pass, the mandate will require six of seven votes and will expire Sept. 15 unless extended by the city council.

