MPS students return to class for first time since pandemic began

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools will welcome students to class on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The MPS Board of Education approved the district’s reopening resolution and guidelines last week.

For the first week, August 10th through August 14th, students will attend an induction week, according to a letter sent to MPS parents last week.

For the second week, August 17th and beyond, all students attending in person will attend 100% every day. Concurrent remote learning will be underway for students attending remotely, according to a letter sent to MPS parents last week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.