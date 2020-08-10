Advertisement

MPS students return to class for first time since pandemic began

(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public Schools will welcome students to class on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The MPS Board of Education approved the district’s reopening resolution and guidelines last week.

For the first week, August 10th through August 14th, students will attend an induction week, according to a letter sent to MPS parents last week.

For the second week, August 17th and beyond, all students attending in person will attend 100% every day. Concurrent remote learning will be underway for students attending remotely, according to a letter sent to MPS parents last week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Apartment complex torched late Sunday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
Omaha firefighters raced to the Pines at Q Plaza near 86th and R Plaza late Sunday night after flames erupted at the apartment complex, according to Omaha Fire Department.

News

Reports indicate Big Ten could cancel fall sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

Omaha stores see back-to-school supplies remain on the shelves

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha Public Schools’ decision to start the semester fully-remote has impacted back-to-school shopping.

News

Fremont Soccer Club brainstorms future changes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Sunday night, the Fremont Soccer Club is planning a brainstorming session as they wish to make sure the Christensen Soccer Fields they use remain a place for the community.

Latest News

News

Fremont Soccer Club brainstorms future plans

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Fremont Soccer Club are considering their options as they wish to make sure the Christensen Soccer Fields they use remain a place for the community.

News

Remote learning affects school supplies shopping

Updated: 10 hours ago
Omaha Public Schools’ decision to start the semester fully-remote has impacted back-to-school shopping.

News

2 Muscatine, Iowa men arrested after trying to crash into police building

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Two Iowa men are facing several charges after authorities say they tried to crash a vehicle into the Muscatine police headquarters.

Coronavirus

Sunday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: 57 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Man seriously injured after Saturday night stabbing near 29th St. and Laurel Ave

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Ashly Richardson
OPD says there was a disturbance between two men inside of a home, and one of them was stabbed.

News

Nelson Mandela Elementary shifts to remote learning

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
Nelson Mandela Elementary will follow the decision by Omaha Public Schools to hold their first term of the academic year completely online, the school’s principal said Saturday.