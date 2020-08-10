Millard Public Schools welcomes students back in person

MILLARD, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s back to school time for students at Millard Public Schools, at least partially.

Despite OPS’s decision to switch to a fully virtual first school quarter, Millard has students learning in person.

Anna Rowe-Berg, the mother of a first-grade boy at Montclair Elementary, says “It’s been a long five months but he’s ready to go again.”

The first day this year looked drastically different this year compared to last.

“Definitely not as hectic. Just totally different with the masks,” Rowe-Berg said.

All students and staff are required to wear masks whenever they can’t keep a safe distance.

In addition to wearing masks, students and staff have to use hand sanitizer when they enter and leave the building, classrooms and cafeterias.

For the first week, students are welcomed back by their last name. Monday is last names A through F.

The crossing guard helping students to school says this is the least busy he’s ever been on the first day of school

Parents not comfortable sending their little ones back to school were given the option to continue with remote learning.

1 in 6 students chose to do that.

But Rowe-Berg says her son needs to be back in school.

I think just be social, being on a schedule again,” she said. “I mean, he’s a very, he loves to just play and stuff, but he needs the social.”

Next Monday, 100% of students will be welcomed back at once.

The district plans to monitor coronavirus cases in the community and will adjust their plans accordingly.

Rowe-Berg hopes MPS doesn’t follow OPS’s lead in going completely virtual.

“I’m his mom, I’m not his teacher and it was difficult but if it needs to come to that - I’ll do my best,” Rowe-Berg said.

