Advertisement

Millard Public Schools welcomes students back in person

It was a slow first day at Montclair Elementary School.
It was a slow first day at Montclair Elementary School.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLARD, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s back to school time for students at Millard Public Schools, at least partially.

Despite OPS’s decision to switch to a fully virtual first school quarter, Millard has students learning in person.

Anna Rowe-Berg, the mother of a first-grade boy at Montclair Elementary, says “It’s been a long five months but he’s ready to go again.”

The first day this year looked drastically different this year compared to last.

“Definitely not as hectic. Just totally different with the masks,” Rowe-Berg said.

All students and staff are required to wear masks whenever they can’t keep a safe distance.

In addition to wearing masks, students and staff have to use hand sanitizer when they enter and leave the building, classrooms and cafeterias.

For the first week, students are welcomed back by their last name. Monday is last names A through F.

The crossing guard helping students to school says this is the least busy he’s ever been on the first day of school

Parents not comfortable sending their little ones back to school were given the option to continue with remote learning.

1 in 6 students chose to do that.

But Rowe-Berg says her son needs to be back in school.

I think just be social, being on a schedule again,” she said. “I mean, he’s a very, he loves to just play and stuff, but he needs the social.”

Next Monday, 100% of students will be welcomed back at once.

The district plans to monitor coronavirus cases in the community and will adjust their plans accordingly.

Rowe-Berg hopes MPS doesn’t follow OPS’s lead in going completely virtual.

“I’m his mom, I’m not his teacher and it was difficult but if it needs to come to that - I’ll do my best,” Rowe-Berg said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Ben Sasse writes letter to Big Ten pushing for football season

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Senator Ben Sasse is pushing for college football to continue amid the pandemic in a letter written to Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors.

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 10 COVID-19 update: 86 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Papillion plans for Butterfly and Pollinator Garden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Papillion is known for its iconic butterfly signage throughout the city, but now work is underway to bring more life to the symbol.

News

Nebraska state colleges prepared for semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is holding a back-to-school briefing with representatives from Nebraska’s private and state colleges.

Latest News

News

Update on Nebraska state colleges' COVID-19 preparations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, talks about their preparations for COVID-19 during Gov. Pete Ricketts' news conference Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020.

News

Update on Nebraska private colleges' COVID-19 preparations

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Darrin Good, Nebraska Wesleyan University president, gives an update on Nebraska private colleges' preparations for COVID-19 during the Gov. Pete Ricketts' update Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020.

News

Thousands without power as straight line winds blow through metro

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, and Dodge counties are seeing large amounts of power outages as straight-line winds blow through those areas.

News

MPS students return to class for first time since pandemic began

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
Millard Public Schools will welcome students to class on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

News

Dozens displaced after fire erupts at Omaha apartment complex

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
Omaha firefighters raced to the Pines at Q Plaza near 86th and R Plaza late Sunday night after flames erupted at the apartment complex, according to Omaha Fire Department.

News

Reports indicate Big Ten could cancel fall sports

Updated: 14 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.