Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Much quieter weather tonight into Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers and storms stayed primary north of I-80 as expected, but outflow from these storms threw a wrench in the weather today! An outflow boundary, or gust front, rushed out from the downdraft of the thunderstorms, downing trees and power lines along the way. Wind gusts from 58 to 70 mph were commonplace across the Metro during the 9 AM hour.

Strongest wind gusts Monday morning
Strongest wind gusts Monday morning(WOWT)

Once the boundary moved through, however, much cooler and less humid air followed behind!

Temperatures stayed in the 70s and 80s through the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and lower dew points. In the meantime, the cluster of storms that brought us the strong winds continued to push east toward the Great Lakes, with reports of wind gusts from 80 to 100 mph throughout Iowa!

Partly cloudy skies will take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s. An isolated shower or storm is possible closer to the Kansas/Missouri border around sunrise Tuesday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies take us through the day with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

Tuesday's forecast
Tuesday's forecast(WOWT)

Storm chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Clouds will then decrease behind, with highs in the upper-80s each day.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

