Advertisement

103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after COVID-19 lockdown

Dorothy Pollack, 103, got her first tattoo after a coronavirus lockdown.
Dorothy Pollack, 103, got her first tattoo after a coronavirus lockdown.(Source: Teresa Zavitz-Jones/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – To mark her 103rd birthday, a Michigan woman got her first tattoo.

Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home in Muskegon, Michigan.

The grandmother said weeks after being discharged, out of nowhere she decided she wanted the tattoo.

On Friday, she got a tattoo of a frog, the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

Dorothy Pollack, 103, decided on a frog as her first tattoo after a coronavirus lockdown.
Dorothy Pollack, 103, decided on a frog as her first tattoo after a coronavirus lockdown.(Source: Teresa Zavitz-Jones/CNN)

The tattoo artist said she took the needle “like a champ.” He didn’t see her flinch once.

Pollack said she absolutely loves her new ink.

After the tattoo, Pollack crossed something else off her list: riding on a motorcycle.

After getting her first tattoo, 103-year-old Dorothy Pollack also crossed riding a motorcycle off her bucket list.
After getting her first tattoo, 103-year-old Dorothy Pollack also crossed riding a motorcycle off her bucket list.(Source: Teresa Zavitz-Jones/CNN)

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities broadened their enforcement of a new national security law on Monday, arresting media tycoon Jimmy Lai, searching the headquarters of his Next Digital group and carting away boxes of what they said was evidence.

National

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

News

Millard Public Schools welcomes students back in person

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
It’s back to school time for students at Millard Public Schools, at least partially. Despite OPS’s decision to switch to a fully virtual first school quarter, Millard has students learning in person.

National Politics

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

Latest News

News

Sen. Ben Sasse writes letter to Big Ten pushing for football season

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Senator Ben Sasse is pushing for college football to continue amid the pandemic in a letter written to Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors.

National

Looters descend on downtown Chicago; more than 100 arrested

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 10 COVID-19 update: 86 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Raw: Aerials of Baltimore explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A major gas explosion ripped three row houses apart in Baltimore on Monday.

News

Papillion plans for Butterfly and Pollinator Garden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Papillion is known for its iconic butterfly signage throughout the city, but now work is underway to bring more life to the symbol.